Woman (56) arrested in probe into ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital
Detectives from PSNI Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital, have arrested a 56 year old female this morning, Thursday 20th May, in the Antrim area.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:31 am
To date seven people have been informed they are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences, including ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986, in connection with the alleged ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.