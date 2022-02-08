Woman accused of setting fire to front door in dispute with neighbour

Laganside Courts

Siobhan Harkin, 34, is accused of starting a blaze which forced the evacuation of the apartment block at Antrim Close in the early hours of February 1.

She appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on a charge of arson with intent to endanger the other woman’s life.

Police said emergency services went to the scene amid fears that residents were trapped inside a building where all floors were thick with smoke.

Entry was forced to the alleged victim’s flat, but no-one was present.

Fire chiefs established the blaze had been started by pouring accelerant over the front door of the woman’s apartment and setting it alight.

She claimed Harkin, who lives in the same complex, had been watching her when she got home earlier that night.

The woman told police she then left and went to her partner’s address due to ongoing issues with the defendant, the court heard.

A detective revealed CCTV footage showed a woman going to the victim’s front door carrying either a large sheet of cardboard or a mat.

Smoke could be seen coming from the targeted residence as the suspected arsonist left the area.

Harkin was identified as the person on the footage, according to police.

Later that morning she left the building with a suitcase, telling officers she was travelling to London.

Following her subsequent arrest Harkin accepted setting fire to a mat at the apartment.

“She claimed it was retaliation but would not elaborate,” the detective said.

The defendant denied any intent to harm anyone, insisting that she knew the other woman would not be at home.

Opposing bail, the detective contended: “This was a very serious incident, endangering the lives of others in the building.

“She knows the victim, and it appears they have been involved in an ongoing dispute for a number of weeks.”

Adjourning the case, District Judge Mark McGarrity stressed the need to find an alternative address before he would consider releasing the accused.