Woman accused of trying to murder partner by deliberately running him over

The victim of the alleged attempted murder is in a ‘critical condition’ in the Royal Victoria Hospital

​A woman has appeared in court accused of trying to kill her partner by deliberately running him over.

Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court heard how the victim remains in intensive care in a “critical condition” after he was trapped under the car being driven by Louise Wright, and also that the 33-year-old asked her solicitor to “convey her thoughts and prayers” for his recovery.

Appearing at court by video-link from police custody Wright, from Cornmill Way in Millisle, confirmed she understood the four charges against her, all alleged to have been committed on August 4.

The 33-year-old faces accusations of attempted murder, dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and possessing the class A drug cocaine.

Giving evidence to the court a PSNI detective constable outlined how the ambulance service contacted the police just after 7am on Sunday morning to a man “trapped under a car near Springhill Retail Park” on the Old Belfast Road in Bangor.

Officers attended along with the NIFRS and they were confronted by the victim “trapped under the rear passenger wheel of a car”. When he was freed, he was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he remains in ICU in what medics have told police is a “critical condition”.

Wright was spoken to at the scene and she told police she was the driver and “she admitted she had deliberately driven over him due to domestic violence”.

A preliminary breath test gave a reading of just seven, the limit being 35, and the detective told the court a blood sample had been taken and will be analysed in due course.

When officers searched the alleged would-be killer they uncovered a zip-sealed bag which Wright confirmed was cocaine.

The officer explained that Wright and the victim had been in a relationship for around seven months but “it appears to be extremely drug and alcohol fuelled and very toxic”.

Wright’s defence solicitor emphasised that she had a clear record and until a few months ago when the relationship was rekindled, “had previously held a good managerial job”.

District Judge Brian Archer inquired what had started Wright’s drug problem and the solicitor claimed “it started when this relationship started”.

Submitting that Wright could be granted bail to reside with her mother, the lawyer said the defendant had “given a full account” of what had happened and had “fully co-operated” with the police.

Judge Archer said while he would grant bail “these will be very strict conditions” and he warned that any breach whatsoever would see Wright back in court and facing a certain remand into custody.

Freeing the 33-year-old on her own bail of £500 with a surety of £750, he ordered that Wright must live in Millisle, have no contact with the alleged victim or his family, she is completely barred from alcohol, must attend her GP, she must observe a curfew, be electronically tagged and report to police twice a week.