Woman admits preventing lawful burial of corpse

A Co Antrim woman has pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a corpse last year.

Angela Irwin, 54, appeared at Antrim Crown Court for an arraignment hearing on a total of three charges.

Irwin, whose address was given as Holywell Hospital, Steeple Road, Antrim, pleaded guilty to a charge of preventing the lawful burial of a corpse on dates between November 13 and November 22 last year.

She also pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation.

The fraud charge stated that on November 21, 2018, she ordered a prescription from a GP “on the pretence that such medication was for the treatment of another’’ with the intention of causing a loss to the Northern Health and Social Services Trust.

The offence followed the death of Robin McMaster, 40, whose body was found at Devenagh Court in Ballymena on November 22.

Irwin pleaded not guilty to a third offence of forging an energy provider agreement on November 22 last year.

A defence barrister told Judge Melody McReynolds that there were “ongoing discussions’’ with the prosecution in relation to the forgery charge.

The trial date was fixed for October 9 and it is expected to last one day.

On November 22 last year, police said the death of Mr McMaster was being treated as murder.

Irwin had originally been arrested on suspicion of murder before being released on bail.

She was then rearrested and charged with fraud by false representation.

A week later, the PSNI said: “Following our inquiries we are no longer treating this is as a murder investigation.’’