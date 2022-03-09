Woman aged 64-years charged with ‘drug related offences’
Police have charged a 64-year-old woman with a number of drug related offences, including permitting premises to be used for the production of a Class B controlled drug and producing a Class B controlled drug.
She is expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on April 6.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
Meanwhile a 37-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A PSNI statement says the arrests come after a quantity of suspected Class B drug, with an estimated street value of £8,400, alongside a number of other items, were recovered during a search of a property in the Ballynahinch area yesterday (Tuesday 8th March).