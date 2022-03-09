Woman aged 64-years charged with ‘drug related offences’

She is expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on April 6.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Meanwhile a 37-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

PSNI

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.