Woman aged 80 discovers jewellery thief in bedroom of her home
A woman in her 80s has been left extremely distressed after discovering a male intruder in the bedroom of her Antrim home.
Police said that after the man made his escape the householder discovered several items of jewellery missing, including a gold wedding band and an engagement ring.
The incident took place in the Ballymena Road area of the town shortly before 6.50pm on Saturday.
A police spokesperson said the victim noticed the intruder when she went upstairs to close their bedroom window, and added: “As the victim was leaving the bedroom she observed a man hiding behind the bedroom door. When challenged he proceeded to walk down the stairs and made his escape.”
Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 quoting ref number 1647 27/11/21.