Woman aged 80 discovers jewellery thief in bedroom of her home

Police said that after the man made his escape the householder discovered several items of jewellery missing, including a gold wedding band and an engagement ring.

The incident took place in the Ballymena Road area of the town shortly before 6.50pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the victim noticed the intruder when she went upstairs to close their bedroom window, and added: “As the victim was leaving the bedroom she observed a man hiding behind the bedroom door. When challenged he proceeded to walk down the stairs and made his escape.”