Woman aged 88 left 'exposed to the elements' after windows of her home smashed

By Adam Kula
Published 9th Jan 2025, 17:13 GMT
Police say they are “very keen” to track down the people who vandalised an old lady’s house.

The incident happened at about 3.10am on January 3 (last Friday) in the area of Shore Road, in the north of Belfast.

The PSNI said in a statement: “On a freezing cold night, an 88-year-old woman was woken from her sleep when two males smashed the windows at the front of her property.

"This left her home exposed to the elements. The males then made off from the scene.

“Police are very keen to identify the males involved.”

They ask that if anyone has any information which could assist police, they ring 101 and quote reference number 133 of 03/01/25.

