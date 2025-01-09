Woman aged 88 left 'exposed to the elements' after windows of her home smashed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say they are “very keen” to track down the people who vandalised an old lady’s house.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at about 3.10am on January 3 (last Friday) in the area of Shore Road, in the north of Belfast.

The PSNI said in a statement: “On a freezing cold night, an 88-year-old woman was woken from her sleep when two males smashed the windows at the front of her property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This left her home exposed to the elements. The males then made off from the scene.

“Police are very keen to identify the males involved.”