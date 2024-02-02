Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred in the Dominic Street area of Newry shortly before 10.30am.

A woman aged in her 80s was approached by a man as she walked in the area and had a handbag she was carrying snatched from her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect, who was described as being aged in his 50s or 60s and wearing a dark-coloured peaked cap and a dark coat, then made off from the area on foot.

Officers conducted a number of enquiries in the area and arrested a 62-year-old man a short time later, on suspicion of robbery.

The handbag was recovered by security staff from a public toilet at a nearby shopping centre and later returned to the woman, who was left badly shaken by her ordeal.

The man has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

