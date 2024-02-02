All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Woman aged in her 80s left badly shaken after handbag snatched in broad daylight

Police made an arrest yesterday after an elderly woman had her handbag snatched in broad daylight.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred in the Dominic Street area of Newry shortly before 10.30am.

A woman aged in her 80s was approached by a man as she walked in the area and had a handbag she was carrying snatched from her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspect, who was described as being aged in his 50s or 60s and wearing a dark-coloured peaked cap and a dark coat, then made off from the area on foot.

The incident occurred yesterday in the Dominic Street area of Newry shortly before 10.30amThe incident occurred yesterday in the Dominic Street area of Newry shortly before 10.30am
The incident occurred yesterday in the Dominic Street area of Newry shortly before 10.30am

Officers conducted a number of enquiries in the area and arrested a 62-year-old man a short time later, on suspicion of robbery.

The handbag was recovered by security staff from a public toilet at a nearby shopping centre and later returned to the woman, who was left badly shaken by her ordeal.

The man has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 477 01/02/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.