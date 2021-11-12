Woman and daughter forced upstairs before man assaulted in his Newtownabbey home

Detectives investigating the aggravated burglary at Ravelston Drive are appealing for information.

Police received a report around 10pm that several males entered a house and forced a 32-year-old female and her nine-year-old daughter into an upstairs room. The intruders then waited for a 26-year-old male to return home.

When he arrived at the address, he was tied up, blindfolded and assaulted during a sustained attack when a suspected firearm was brandished.

The man remains in hospital receiving treatment to facial injuries and cuts to his body which, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and Detective Inspector Lenaghan is appealing for the public’s assistance.

“We are particularly keen to receive information on any sightings of a white Audi A6 or a dark-coloured BMW in the wider Newtownabbey area between 5pm and 10pm last night,” he said.

“Also if you were in the area and noticed anything suspicious or if you have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, you can contact detectives in Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference 1914 11/11/21.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

