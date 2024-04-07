Police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information after what they say was an aggravated burglary in Castlereagh on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “It was reported that four masked men armed with a screwdriver entered a residential property in the Greenwood Hill area at around 10.45pm.

"A woman was alone in the property with four young children, and they were taken to an upstairs bedroom by two of the men while the other two ransacked the property.

"A quantity of jewellery was stolen, along with a tablet device, before the men made off at around 11pm.

"Understandably, the family were left extremely distressed by this incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2044 of 06/04/24.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who noticed a white Volkswagen Golf in the area, and would ask locals to check their CCTV and doorbell footage.”You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/