Woman and her family left shaken after being threatened by masked and armed men in their home

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “It was reported that three men attended a property in the Fallswater Road area at around 1.30pm.

"One of the men produced what was believed to be a firearm and threatened a female resident, before making off on foot in the direction of Iveagh Street.

"It is believed that they then got into a black vehicle and drove towards Broadway.”

Armed robber

The PSNI statement adds that “thankfully those present in the home, although shaken, were unharmed by their ordeal”.

One of the suspects is described as being around 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a baseball cap with his face uncovered. He was also wearing a black zip-up coat.

A second man is reported to be aged in his 60s and approximately 6ft tall.

And the third man has been described as wearing a face covering.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1199 of 13/06/23," said Detective Sergeant McVeagh.