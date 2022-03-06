Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the assault in the Glengormley area in the early hours of this morning, Sunday.

The two attacks took place in the same location but 35 minutes apart.

Detective Sergeant Macaulay said: “A report was received at around 1.45am that a female had been attacked with a glass bottle outside licensed premises at Antrim Road.

Two people were injured with a glass bottle

“The woman sustained facial injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

“At around 2.20am, a second report was received of a male having been assaulted in the same location, also with a glass bottle.

“He sustained injuries to his cheek and eye, and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 178 of 06/03/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

