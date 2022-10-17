News you can trust since 1737
Woman appears in court charged with murder of man stabbed in west Belfast

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in west Belfast.

By PA
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Tony Browne, 54, died in hospital following a stabbing in Poleglass on Friday.

Wiktoria Maksymowicz, 33, from Woodside Park in Dunmurry, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Monday to face a single charge of murder.

The charge was read to the defendant via a Polish interpreter. She replied that she understood the charge.

Please see attached photo of murder victim 54-year-old Tony Browne. For your guidance – this is an old photograph supplied by the family. This is the only photo available.

No application for bail was made and Maksymowicz was remanded in custody until November 14.