Woman arrested after house search where Class A and Class B controlled drugs seized - 'We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets'
In a PSNI statement Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “Officers conducted a search of a house in the Coleraine area this evening, Wednesday 29th November, and seized a number of items and arrested a 44-year-old woman.
“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were located and taken away for further examination, alongside a quantity of cash.
“The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, possession of criminal property and attempted obstruction of police.
"She remains in police custody at this time.”
Detective Inspector MacCionáoith added: “We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets, and proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.
"If you have any information about the use or supply of drugs you can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."