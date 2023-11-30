Detectives from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch have conducted a search and arrested a woman.

In a PSNI statement Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “Officers conducted a search of a house in the Coleraine area this evening, Wednesday 29th November, and seized a number of items and arrested a 44-year-old woman.

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were located and taken away for further examination, alongside a quantity of cash.

“The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, possession of criminal property and attempted obstruction of police.

Cocaine is a Class A drug

"She remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith added: “We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets, and proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.