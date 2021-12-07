Woman arrested under the Terrorism Act in relation to New IRA activities

2019: The vehicle where the Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device was located, parked in a driveway.

Detective Inspector Heaton from the Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “A 36 year old woman has been arrested as part of our investigation into the discovery of a suspect device in a parked car following a search operation in the Creggan Heights area of Derry/Londonderry in September 2019.

The 36 year old woman is also being questioned as part of Op Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

She has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police are also searching a property in the area as part of this operation.

“The Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device, discovered in September 2019 was made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers.

“Whilst there is no doubt the New IRA had intended to use this device to murder police officers trying to keep the community in Derry/Londonderry safe, it was also evident that, by bringing a bomb into a built up residential area, they had a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan

“We are mindful of the impact that searches have on the community and we seek to ensure all of our interactions are professional, respectful and courteous. The search and arrest operation today is focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups.