Woman attacked by three men and beaten with metal pole
An 18-year-old woman was attacked by three men and beaten with a metal pole during an incident in north Belfast last night (Tuesday 25 January).
Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Shortly after 8pm we received a report that an 18-year-old woman had been assaulted by three men in the Manor Street area.
“The woman was dragged from the property, kicked and hit to the head with a weapon then beaten with what is believed to have been a metal pole.
“She was taken to hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for a broken ankle.
“Three men, aged 19, 23 and 24 were arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.
“This was a vicious beating and there is absolutely no justification for this type of savage attack.
“We are working to establish a motive and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1374 of 25/01/22.”