Woman attacked by three men and beaten with metal pole

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Shortly after 8pm we received a report that an 18-year-old woman had been assaulted by three men in the Manor Street area.

“The woman was dragged from the property, kicked and hit to the head with a weapon then beaten with what is believed to have been a metal pole.

“She was taken to hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for a broken ankle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Three men, aged 19, 23 and 24 were arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

“This was a vicious beating and there is absolutely no justification for this type of savage attack.