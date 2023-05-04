The incident happened yesterday around 6.15pm in Foyle Street in Londonderry.

In a statement the PSNI said the woman was further assaulted by another woman at the scene – who dragged her by her hair to the ground.

Police added that the victim's purse is also reported to have been taken from the scene.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour and she remains in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Kyle Irvine said: "This was a vicious and nasty assault on the victim who was treated by the NIAS at the scene.

