Woman attempting to break up a fight is kicked and dragged on ground during ' vicious and nasty assault'
A woman who attempted to break up a fight between two men is reported to have been assaulted by one of these men who kicked her, PSNI have reported.
The incident happened yesterday around 6.15pm in Foyle Street in Londonderry.
In a statement the PSNI said the woman was further assaulted by another woman at the scene – who dragged her by her hair to the ground.
Police added that the victim's purse is also reported to have been taken from the scene.
A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour and she remains in police custody at this time.
Sergeant Kyle Irvine said: "This was a vicious and nasty assault on the victim who was treated by the NIAS at the scene.
"If you were in the area yesterday evening and witnessed this attack and can help our enquiries, call us on 101, quoting reference number 1791 of 03/05/23."You can also make a report to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org