Woman charged with causing death by careless driving after American tourist dies in road collision

A 66-year-old woman is expected to appear in court charged with causing death by careless driving after a fatal road traffic collision in the Causeway Road area of Bushmills on June 11.

Officers from the collision investigation unit said she is due to appear at Coleraine magistrates court on Friday, 13th June and all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Earlier this week the PSNI confirmed that a woman in her 40s died following a one vehicle road traffic collision in the Causeway Road area of Bushmills on June 11.

NIAS

She was named as Allison Eichner, an American citizen from the Connecticut area.

Detective Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Police received and responded to a report of a collision shortly before 12.30pm.

“Colleagues from the emergency services also attended the scene.