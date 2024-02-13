All Sections
Woman charged with possession of firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and robbery

A woman has been charged with common assault, criminal damage, possession of firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and robbery after an incident in a shop in Londonderry.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:59 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 07:31 GMT
The woman was charged by detectives investigating a report of a robbery at a shop in the Earhart Park area of Londonderry on Sunday 11 February.

The woman, aged 32, is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 13th February.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.