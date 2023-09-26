Woman charged with three counts of assault on police and due in court next month

News you can trust since 1737
A woman has been charged with three counts of assault on police after a disturbance in the Tonagh Mews area of Lisburn on September 25.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
A PSNI report reveals the woman is charged with three counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

The woman is due before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23rd October.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.