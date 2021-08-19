Woman confronted in home by intruder wielding a knife

PSNI (File pic)

The aggravated burglary took place at a house in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast at 3.15am yesterday.

The PSNI said that the intruder “was disturbed in a different room of the house by the woman, who saw that he had a knife and some of her property in his hands”.

They added: “The man fled the scene with a number of high-value items and a quantity of cash.

“Thankfully, the occupants were physically uninjured but they have been left shaken by the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between the hours of 1.45am and 2.30am to contact us on 1010 quoting reference 185 of 19/08/21.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a taxi which was seen in the area at the time. We would like to make it clear that the driver is not a suspect, but may have information which could help with our inquiries.”