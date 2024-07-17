Woman extradited from Republic of Ireland in relation to a theft offence in 2016 - offence involved a purse being stolen from woman in 80s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The woman, aged 38, was extradited today, Wednesday 17th July, after being found guilty and sentenced for theft in 2016.
The suspect appealed and was released on court bail, before skipping bail and failed to appear before Belfast Crown Court in May 2016.
The offence occurred in a shop in Belfast where the woman stole a purse from a woman aged in her 80s.
She was arrested in the Republic of Ireland in May 2024 and today completed the extradition proceedings with her successful return to Northern Ireland.The woman is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court today.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said Sergeant Davey, from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit, said: “Todays extraditions are further example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working closely with An Garda Síochána to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.
“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring before the courts those who seek to evade justice.
"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”