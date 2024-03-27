Woman followed by youths in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast before she was assaulted and her handbag stolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was reported that at approximately 1:15pm, a woman, aged in her 40’s, who was walking along the Ormeau Road near the junction with Rutland Street, was followed for a short distance by two male youths who then assaulted her and stole a bag she was carrying.

The males are described as being around 14 or 15 years old.

One had blond hair and one had dark hair – and both were dressed in black tracksuits.

Woman being followed

The males are reported to have made off on foot in the direction of Donegall Pass following the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have been in the Ormeau Road area at around 1.15pm, or the Donegall Pass area, to contact them at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 1031 26/03/24.