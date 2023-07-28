Sergeant Bigger said: “Shortly before 6pm, it was reported that a woman was walking in the area when four men approached her from behind, two of whom proceeded to grab her handbag and empty its contents onto the ground.

“They then took a purse, which contained cash and cards, and ran off in the direction of the town centre.

“The men were described as being of skinny build and aged around 20 years old.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a robbery in the Bridge Street area of Portadown yesterday evening

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1651 of 27/07/21.”