A 33-year-old woman has been arrested following the killing of Mr Browne.

The victim died in hospital following the incident in Poleglass on Friday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night, October 14, that Mr Browne had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

Forensics at the scene of the murder of 54-year-old Tony Browne in Poleglass in west Belfast

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

“We have arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

“She is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast.