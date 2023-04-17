News you can trust since 1737
Woman hospitalised after house gutted in suspected arson attack - man arrested

Detectives are investigating a suspected arson at a house in Church View, Strabane, on Sunday 16th April.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read

Officers on patrol in the area noticed smoke coming from a house at Church View at around 10.50pm on Sunday night and immediately evacuated the neighbouring properties and brought the residents to a place of safety.

Fire Service personnel attended and brought the fire under control but the house was left extensively damaged.

One woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

A man, aged 51, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police enquiries into the fire are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2028 16/04/23.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Fire engineFire engine
