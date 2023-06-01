Woman in 30s sexually assaulted after being approached by unknown man who tried to remove her clothes
Chief Inspector Uel Boyd said: “Shortly before 5pm on Monday, it was reported that a woman in her 30s was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her, attempting to remove items of her clothing before making off.
“The man was described as being in his early 30s, white and approximately 6ft in height with a slim build.
"He was described as having short, dark curly hair, with light coloured facial stubble, and was wearing a plain black t-shirt with a round collar, navy denim jeans and dark coloured shoes.”
The top PSNI officer added that “enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen a man in the area matching the description above”.
"We are particularly keen to talk to any members of the public who would have been walking their dog in the area around the time of the reported assault, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1433 29/05/23.“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”