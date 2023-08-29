Woman in court charged with murder of Northern Ireland man found off Slieve League mountain

Mr Wilkin, in his 60s, was from Northern Ireland. His body was recovered from the sea below Slieve League on July 3 after a major search operation.

Nikita Burns, 21, of Bundoran Westend Accommodation, Westend, Magheracar, Bundoran, appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday. She is charged with the murder contrary to common law of Robert Wilkin, also known as Robin Wilkin, at an unknown place on Sunday June 25.

Mr Wilkin, in his 60s, was from Northern Ireland. His body was recovered from the sea below Slieve League on July 3 after a major search operation. Burns was arrested on Monday.

Outlining details of the arrest, charge and caution, Detective Sergeant Mattie Murphy told judge Ciaran Liddy that the accused was charged at Ballyshannon Garda Station at 10.21pm on Monday. "In reply to the charge, Nikita Burns said 'I didn't do it'," the detective sergeant told the court.

Burns, who sat in the dock wearing a black jumper, did not speak during the hearing. No application for bail was made and Burns was remanded in custody to appear before the same court, via videolink, on September 4.

Defence solicitor Rory O'Brien applied for legal aid. He also asked that his client receive all necessary medical treatment, including psychiatric care, while in custody.