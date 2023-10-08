Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irish director Joe Lawlor was speaking following the launch of his film ‘Baltimore’, made with his wife Christine Molloy, which focuses on the aftermath of the art heist considered to be the largest in history by former debutante Rose Dugdale in the name of the IRA.

Actress Imogen Poots plays the ringleader of the 1974 heist at the private estate Russborough House in Ireland's County Wicklow, where the group stole 19 priceless paintings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the character, Lawlor told the PA news agency at the London Film Festival: "If I think about Extinction Rebellion or Just Stop Oil, I can easily see how people, particularly around the climate, will incrementally become more and more militant.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Lawlor

"I think that's going to be at the sharp end of action, because it really isn't changing as fast as it should, so don't be surprised if people lean into history in the 60s and 70s, it can still instruct and help people to realise that we may well be and are already running out of time.

"It may well be that radical action is the only thing that's going to really focus people's attention.

"So I do think (the film) speaks to today, very loudly and very clearly, we have lost that gear. But that gear is being found again, and there was a real lack of it.

"But I think people will become more and more frustrated."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molloy said that Rose Dugdale's actions came out of "something very principled".

"When Rose Dugdale began her involvement with the IRA, it began as a civil rights movement to improve the lives of the Catholic community in Northern Ireland," the director said.

"She put her money where her mouth was - today it can be seen in people who are taking huge personal risks for what they believe in.

"The Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize, is languishing in prison in Iran, and she's fighting for very basic human rights."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple said that although they could have had the opportunity to meet Rose, who they believe is in a nursing home in Dublin, they didn't want the film to become a biopic.

"She has no idea this film has been made, she'll hear about it soon enough I imagine," Lawlor said.

"We were interested in the ideas around her, and the kind of the drama around her.

"But we weren't so interested in getting to know her as an actual person and getting distracted by too much story."