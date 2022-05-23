Woman kicked in chest and man kicked in face, head and stomach during armed robbery on Ormeau Road - PSNI appeal for information

Police are investigating a robbery which took place in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast on Sunday 22nd May.

Sergeant Adams said: “Shortly before 7.50pm, it was reported that a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s were outside a commercial premises when they were approached by two males.

"One of the men threatened the man with a knife and following a struggle, the two men punched and kicked the man to his face, head, stomach and back repeatedly as he lay on the ground.

Ormeau Road - Google maps

"The woman was also kicked to the chest by one of the men as she tried to intervene. The men then made off with two mobile phones, a bank card and a sum of money following the incident.

“One of the men is described as 6ft 3inches in height and was wearing a white coloured jacket and black tracksuit bottoms. The second man is described as being 5ft 8inches in height, of slim build and wearing a dark coloured tracksuit."

He added that a 23-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody at this time.