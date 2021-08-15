Woman left injured after being chased by knife-wielding man

Police at the scene in south Belfast

The street is a densely-packed terraced road, just off the Lisburn Road, lying across the train tracks from Windsor Park.

It took place on Saturday evening at about 6.30pm, when police received a report that “a woman had been seen running from the property being chased by a man wielding a knife”.

The PSNI said: “She managed to escape, however had suffered injuries from an earlier assault.

Police at the scene in south Belfast

“Anyone who may have witnessed this or who may have any information in relation to this assault, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1512 of 14/08/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

