Woman left shaken after five balaclava-clad men carry out aggravated burglary

The incident happened at a house in Sunningdale Crescent in the Co Antrim town yesterday.

A PSNI report says that five men, armed with hammers, forced entry to the house at around 10pm on Tuesday evening and made their way upstairs to a bedroom where they assaulted a woman, aged in her 40’s.

They add that the victim required medical treatment for injuries to her hands and face following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man wearing a balaclava

Meanwhile two other women in the house at the time were not injured but were left badly shaken.

The men were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.