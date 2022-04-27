Woman left shaken after five balaclava-clad men carry out aggravated burglary

The incident happened at a house in Sunningdale Crescent in the Co Antrim town yesterday.
A PSNI report says that five men, armed with hammers, forced entry to the house at around 10pm on Tuesday evening and made their way upstairs to a bedroom where they assaulted a woman, aged in her 40’s.
They add that the victim required medical treatment for injuries to her hands and face following the incident.
Meanwhile two other women in the house at the time were not injured but were left badly shaken.
The men were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.
An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident and captured footage on dash-cam which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1914 26/04/22. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.