Woman left shaken after shot fired at her home in 'reckless incident' - PSNI appealing for information

In a statement the PSNI say that detectives from Strand Road in Londonderry are investigating the report of a shot being fired in Clon Dara in the city during the early hours of today, 21 June.

Police received a report at 12.20am that approximately 15 to 20 minutes earlier it was believed a shot had been fired causing damage to the front door of the house.

No injuries have been reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was a reckless incident.

"Fortunately, the female occupant was not injured, but she has been left shaken by what occurred.

“As our enquiries continue to establish what occurred and a motive, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in Clon Dara from around midnight to get in touch with us."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 30 of 21/06/22.