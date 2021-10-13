Woman murdered in Knockloughrim car fire ‘great loss’ to her family

PSNI launch a murder investigation after a woman was found in a burning car in Knockloughrim. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police launched a murder investigation following the death of the woman in her 50s at an address on Quarry Road in the village near Maghera in Co Londonderry.

Emergency services attended the scene and rushed the lady to hospital, though despite the best efforts of medics they were unable to save her.

A 59-year-old man was arrested by detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team. He too was taken to hospital, for treatment for burns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police yesterday released a statement on behalf of the victim’s family, asking that “the media respect their privacy and grief at this very sad time as they try to come to terms with such a great loss to their family that will affect every part of their lives”.

Launched a murder investigation following the woman’s death Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “At around 5.40am [on Tuesday] morning police received a report of a car on fire outside a house on the road. Police and NIFRS attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, she succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital this evening.

“A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Quarry Road early this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 227 12/10/21.”

Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said: “This is a tragic incident which is being treated as a crime scene.

“Anyone who can help the police with their inquiries should get in touch.

“People in the area are shocked as more details emerge. This is a quiet rural area with a strong community network where neighbour helps neighbour.

“To have a murder investigation in this area has left people speechless. To those who mourn the loss of a loved one and neighbour, I offer my sincere condolences and assure them of my prayers.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry