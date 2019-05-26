Woman suffers serious facial injuries during attack

A woman sustained serious facial injuries during an attack in Belfast in the early hours of yesterday.

The incident occurred at a property in the Ainsworth Street area at around 12:30am.

A man forced his way into the property and assaulted the female occupant and two males who were also present.

It is understood one of the male victims is aged in his 20s, while the woman and the other man are in their 30s.

"The female victim sustained serious facial injuries as a result of the assault," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Officers investigating the assault have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector McDonnell said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact detectives at Musgrave police station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1798 25/05/2019.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”