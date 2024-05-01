The scene of the petrol bombing red clothing were seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said that around 10:20pm, police received a report from colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a brick followed by a petrol bomb was thrown through a window of the property.

"Another petrol bomb was thrown at the front door of the flat during the incident,” he added.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, who was inside the property sustained burns to her left leg.

"She was taken to hospital following the incident for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

"A man, aged in his 50s, was also inside the house but was not injured.

"It was reported to police that two men wearing dark coloured clothing were seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1848 30/04/24.