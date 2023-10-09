Woman sustained facial injuries after being attacked by 'unknown female' in early hours of October 8

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement, Sergeant Kennedy said: "It was reported that a man and a woman were approached by an unknown female who punched the woman in the face.

"When the man tried to intervene, he was punched to the head by two unknown men before falling to the ground, where he was kicked and punched by at least one other unknown man.

"The man, aged in his forties, sustained head and facial injuries while the woman, aged in her thirties sustained facial injuries.

"The unknown female was described as being of slim build, with black hair and wearing a black top, skirt and boots.