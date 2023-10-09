News you can trust since 1737
Woman sustained facial injuries after being attacked by 'unknown female' in early hours of October 8

A woman sustained facial injuries after being punched by a female in the Dunbar Street area of north Belfast shortly before 2.10am on October 8.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
In a statement, Sergeant Kennedy said: "It was reported that a man and a woman were approached by an unknown female who punched the woman in the face.

"When the man tried to intervene, he was punched to the head by two unknown men before falling to the ground, where he was kicked and punched by at least one other unknown man.

"The man, aged in his forties, sustained head and facial injuries while the woman, aged in her thirties sustained facial injuries.

"The unknown female was described as being of slim build, with black hair and wearing a black top, skirt and boots.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other video footage, to contact us on 101 quoting RM23065739."