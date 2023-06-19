Woman to appear in court today charged with burglary, attempted burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage
A 29 year old woman has been charged with a number of offences including burglary, attempted burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
The woman is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court today (Monday 19th June).
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
It is believed the charges relate to a series of burglaries at commercial premises in the Castlewellan and Newcastle areas last week.