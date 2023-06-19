News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Woman to appear in court today charged with burglary, attempted burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage

A 29 year old woman has been charged with a number of offences including burglary, attempted burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read

The woman is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court today (Monday 19th June).

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed the charges relate to a series of burglaries at commercial premises in the Castlewellan and Newcastle areas last week.

Burglar breaking into a house window with a crowbar. Picture: Adobe StockBurglar breaking into a house window with a crowbar. Picture: Adobe Stock
Burglar breaking into a house window with a crowbar. Picture: Adobe Stock