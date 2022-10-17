PSNI

The lawsuit taken against the Chief Constable was stayed on a confidential basis at the High Court in Belfast.

Police are to pay the 35-year-old woman’s legal costs as part of the terms of the resolution.

Her solicitor described the outcome as “vindication” in a case where the Police Ombudsman has already identified failings in the probe.

The woman, who cannot be identified, claimed she was raped during a taxi journey in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim in November 2011.

She alleged that the driver made sexual advances and then locked the doors, pulled over at a roadside and attacked her in the rear of his car.

The woman reported the incident that night and was taken to the location by police the following day, according to court papers.

She believes the driver was subsequently interviewed by detectives, and that he claimed she had made advances on him.

A file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service, but the authority decided not to charge the man for evidential reasons said to involve the lack of independent evidence in the case.

No forensic evidence or traces of semen were identified.

Following a complaint to the Police Ombudsman, in 2014 the watchdog that the PSNI failed to properly investigate or supervise the alleged crime, and also failed to keep the woman updated about progress in the probe.

Recommendations in relation to both an investigating officer and his supervisor were said to have been accepted and acted upon by the PSNI.

The woman brought civil proceedings against the force, seeking damages for alleged misfeasance in public office, breach of statutory duty and negligence.

Her lawyers claimed failures to adequately investigate the rape complaint, carry out forensic examinations of the taxi or the driver’s clothing, obtain CCTV footage of the route taken, or pursue lines of enquiry to corroborate her account.

In court today, however, it was announced that the action is to be stayed by consent on confidential terms, with the PSNI to pay the plaintiff’s legal bill.

The woman’s solicitor, Owen Beattie, said later: “Today’s settlement is welcome vindication for our client.