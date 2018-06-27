Woman who set fire to her home during drinking session is put on probation

A woman who started a fire in her north Belfast home during a drinking session with her partner was put on probation today (Wednesday) for two years.

Judge Patricia Smyth told Elizabeth Dalzell of Alliance Parade, in north Belfast, that she was taking the “exceptional course of action” to allow the 52-year-old to avail of professional help for her mental health and alcohol addiction.

Dalzell pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court to a charge of arson at her home on December 13 last year.

A charge of arson with intent to endanger life was left on the court books in the usual terms.

Prosecution lawyer Robin Steer told the court that the NI Fire and Rescue Service were called to Dalzell’s home last December following a 999 call she had made stating she had started a fire.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the end of terrace property in the Ardoyne area and discovered a fire in the living room which had been started by setting fire to Christmas cards on a plastic windowsill before igniting curtains.

Dalzell told the firefighters that her male partner was also in the house and she had started the fire because she “wanted to kill myself”.

The court heard the couple were treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation and Dalzell was later arrested.

She told police at Musgrave PSNI Station that she had been drinking alcohol from 10am that morning and had a row with her partner.

Mr Steer said Dalzell told police she had no recollection of how the fire had been started.

Judge Smyth told Dalzell that she had read a number of medical reports along with a detailed pre-sentence report regarding her mental and physical health and her addictions to both alcohol and prescription tablets.

“In my view you are in need of help, not custody. This incident was not pre-planned but was as a result of the distress you were in because of your mental ill health.

“That is not an excuse for your behaviour. I say you are a woman in need of help,” added Judge Smyth.

The judge warned Dalzell that if she did not engage with the Probation Service she would be recalled to court and resentenced.

“It is in your interest, and in the interest of the public, that you take the help you are being offered,” said the judge.