Woman's ex-partner sentenced after bursting into home hunting for another man

A man has been sentenced after bursting into his ex’s flat in search of a man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alastair Downes (32), of Neillsbrook Park in Randalstown, was sentenced on a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on September 28 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court, sitting on Thursday, was told the defendant attended his ex-partner's home and was, a prosecutor said, "demanding entry to see whether or not she had a male in the property".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She called her parents, and when she saw a car pull up she believed the defendant was away and when she had gone outside Downes ran towards her shouting: "Where the f**k is he?"

The case was heard at Ballymena (pictured here is part of the town's courthouse complex)

She ran back inside and tried to lock the door, but the defendant pushed past her and "checked all the rooms" but "didn't find anybody".

Nobody else was in the house, the court was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Imagine being in the house at 11.30 and someone comes pushing through your door and goes through all your rooms."

A defence barrister said the defendant was a "victim of bullying" during his childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Broderick asked: "That turns him into a bully then, does it?"

The defence barrister said drink was a feature in the offence and the defendant regretted what he had done and had pleaded guilty and had a limited record.

He said Downes has received counselling and "has been working with a church organisation".

He said alcohol had led to "severe paranoia" and "it is clear no one else was present in the property".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Broderick told the defendant there was "every good reason why you go straight to prison".

He said he would give him an Enhanced Combination Order which was a last chance.