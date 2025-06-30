Woman's ex-partner sentenced after bursting into home hunting for another man

By Court reporter
Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:36 BST
A man has been sentenced after bursting into his ex’s flat in search of a man.

Alastair Downes (32), of Neillsbrook Park in Randalstown, was sentenced on a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on September 28 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court, sitting on Thursday, was told the defendant attended his ex-partner's home and was, a prosecutor said, "demanding entry to see whether or not she had a male in the property".

She called her parents, and when she saw a car pull up she believed the defendant was away and when she had gone outside Downes ran towards her shouting: "Where the f**k is he?"

The case was heard at Ballymena (pictured here is part of the town's courthouse complex)placeholder image
The case was heard at Ballymena (pictured here is part of the town's courthouse complex)

She ran back inside and tried to lock the door, but the defendant pushed past her and "checked all the rooms" but "didn't find anybody".

Nobody else was in the house, the court was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Imagine being in the house at 11.30 and someone comes pushing through your door and goes through all your rooms."

A defence barrister said the defendant was a "victim of bullying" during his childhood.

Judge Broderick asked: "That turns him into a bully then, does it?"

The defence barrister said drink was a feature in the offence and the defendant regretted what he had done and had pleaded guilty and had a limited record.

He said Downes has received counselling and "has been working with a church organisation".

He said alcohol had led to "severe paranoia" and "it is clear no one else was present in the property".

Judge Broderick told the defendant there was "every good reason why you go straight to prison".

He said he would give him an Enhanced Combination Order which was a last chance.

The defendant was put on probation for a year; has to do 100 hours of community service and was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to his ex-partner.

