Women to appear in court charged with actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and theft in connection with an attack on a man in Comber
The 29-year-old will appear at Downpatrick Magistrates court today (Monday 25th of March) charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and theft in connection with an attack on a man inside an apartment in the Orange Hall Lane area of the town.
It’s believed the assault, which was reported on Thursday, took place on the evening of Tuesday 19 March.
Detectives investigating this incident believe that a second suspect, a man, was also involved and efforts to locate this individual are ongoing.
Anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 630 21/03/24.
Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
As is usual procedure, charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.