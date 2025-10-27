Work of security services hailed as dissident republican sent to jail for terror offences

An MLA has voiced gratitude to the security services after a man was sent to jail for dissident republican terror offences.

Damien Harte, aged 51 and with an address at Wolf Island Terrace in the village of Derrymacash on the outskirts of Lurgan, was jailed for five years and three months after admitting a trio of charges.

He was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court today by Mr Justice Fowler.

Two of the charges related to possession of articles for use in terrorism – a handwritten note and a handwritten speech (containing “dissident republican messaging against police and state authorities”, according to police) – in circumstances that gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that possession was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation, or instigation of an act of terrorism.

Damien Harte, 51, was sentenced in Belfast Crown Court for a trio of terror offences, including attempting to purchase a gun component

The third charge related to the attempted possession of an article – namely a component part for a Webley Revolver – in circumstances which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that possession would be for a purpose connected with an act of terrorism.

In addition to his jail term, Harte will also serve a further year on licence and will be subject to a Terrorism Notification Order for 15 years following his release (meaning he has to notify authorities of his details like his address and bank accounts).

The PSNI said that his home had been searched in June 2017 “as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity”.

Police said in a statement: “A mobile phone, which was seized and examined, revealed internet search history relating to the attempted purchase of component parts of firearms.

“A further search of the address that October uncovered a handwritten speech, along with a letter containing information about firearms, including how to convert a weapon.”

Harte was also charged with the preparation of terrorist acts and possession of documents/records useful for terrorism.

He denied these, and they were left on the books (meaning they were not proceeded with, but neither were they dismissed).

He had been out on bail while the case against him was under way.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said Harte is a “dangerous” man and whilst he will now spend the next five years behind bars, “unfortunately, that will be in the separated wing of HMP Maghaberry where he will foster his radical idealism”.