The final remaining members of the Disappeared will be remembered at Stormont during an annual silent walk on All Souls Day.

A group representing family's of the Disappeared Gerry McGinley (brother in law of Peter Wilson), Sen Emer Currie, Anne Morgan (sister of Seamus Ruddy), Oliver McVeigh (brother of Columba McVeigh), Sandra Peake CEO of Wave Trauma Centre, Michael McConville (son of Jean McConville) and Shelia Boden (sister of Eugene Simons). The Disappeared are victims of the Troubles who were killed and secretly buried, with some yet to be found.

Seventeen people were killed and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles.

In 2005, Co Down hairdresser Lisa Dorrian was also disappeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are set to be remembered by their families and supporters during an annual silent walk on All Souls Day.

A black wreath with five white lilies representing those who have yet to be found - Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac, Seamus Maguire and Ms Dorrian - will be laid at the steps of Parliament Buildings.

Father Joe Gormley will lead prayers and there will be contributions from family members.

Representatives from the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains (ICLVR), which found a number of the Disappeared, will also attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Peake, chief executive of the Wave Trauma Centre - which supports the families of the Disappeared, said it is an important date for them.

"This is an important and highly symbolic event for the families and that is why, despite advancing years and in some cases serious illness, so many make the effort to join together in mutual support and solidarity," she said.

This year's event comes as the latest search for Mr McVeigh at Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan draws to a close.

Ms Peake said the families will never allow their loved ones to be forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Part of the terrible, sinister purpose of disappearing those who had been abducted, murdered and secretly buried was to dehumanise them, to treat them as if they never existed and to deny their families the chance to properly grieve," she said.

"But as the families coming together today shows this will never be allowed to happen."

Ms Peake said while Ms Dorrian's disappearance in 2005 is outside the remit of the ICLVR, which can only take cases from before April 10 1998 - the date of the Belfast Agreement, Wave includes her as one of the Disappeared.

Anyone with information on any of the four outstanding ICLVR Disappeared cases should contact the ICLVR by telephone: 00800-55585500, email [email protected] or by post to: ICLVR PO Box 10827.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad