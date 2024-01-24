Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Lambert has managed the west Belfast trio since 2019, but before that he was in the Department of Foreign Affairs' "conflict resolution unit" tasked with "building and maintaining relationships with key international peacebuilding and confilct resolution organisations".

He then became an advisor to Ireland's mission to the United Nations before leaving in 2014.

Sir Reg Empey has told the News Letter he is “horrified” that a former Irish government mandarin is now promoting the trio, who rely on violent republican iconography to promote their songs.

Kneecap with Gerry Adams promoting an upcoming gig in west Belfast

This has included chanting “Brits out” from the stage, accusing the Queen of overseeing “wars and deaths of millions [from] Belfast to Baghdad, Libya to the Malvinas”, tweeting out a picture of a guillotine and calling for a “united front against the King” on the eve of the coronation, and unveiling Kneecap-branded murals: one of a burning PSNI Land Rover along with the message “RUC not welcome”, and another saying “England get out of Ireland” with a balaclava motif next to it.

Sir Reg is a UUP peer who was in charge of his party's negotiations on Strand One of the 1998 Good Friday deal (for which his leader David Trimble won the Nobel Peace Prize).

"It's about as far away from being diplomatic as it's possible to get,” said Sir Reg.

"You couldn't make some of that up.

"It just brings back the worst memories. People who I feel are probably affected most are victims, who are seeing the type of thing that led to their loved ones' being killed being sort of glorified in some kind of a way.

"It sort of ties in with recent events and sporting things where people have been shouting 'up the Ra' and that sort of thing.”

He said in those cases, as in the case of Kneecap’s members, “those people would have been born probably after the Agreement... and would've had no memory or experience of the Troubles” directly themselves.

“To be honest I'm horrified by it,” he concluded.

"I think that the fact you've a former Irish diplomat who would know perfectly well I have to say the implications of all of this.

"There'd be no secrets or surprises as far as that person is concerned because he would know how people were affected and how they would be affected by this.”

The News Letter is seeking comment from Mr Lambert about Sir Reg’s comments.

No response had been received at time of writing; if one does arrive, this article will be updated.

Kneecap themselves have previously said “we don’t want to be fighting or advocating violence – we want people to be thinking,” and member Moglai Bap recently commented that: "There's a lot of playfulness and a lot fun and craic, if you're offended by it then you're just not getting the joke… we didn't establish sectarianism and we're not fuelling it either.”

Mr Lambert himself told RTE this week: “I think controversy is subjective, actually. Especially in the north, people love to be outraged.

"Take the idea of DJ Provai [pronounced Provie]; I think it’s quite satirical in terms of wearing a green, white and orange balaclava.”

On the subject of the group’s burning police vehicle, he said: “I think Naomi Long came out, the Minister of Justice, saying this was stoking sectarian tensions, and the lads’ response to me was perfect.

"They said: ‘Well if you ask somebody on the other side of that wall how they’d like to see an RUC jeep, they might say the same thing’.