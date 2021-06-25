Honey-trapping is what happens when "well presented" younger and attractive people target older and more vulnerable men and women.

In this instance, PSNI Ards and North Down said younger women are targeting older vulnerable men in shopping centres, coffee shops and on public transport.

The younger women forge "false friendships" with the men and encourage them to meet the women in their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women use public places such as shopping centres to target older and more vulnerable men.

The women then persuade the men to hand over substantial amounts of money.

"We are asking you to speak with anyone in your family or friendship circle who is older and perhaps susceptible to this type of scam due to their vulnerability," said PSNI Ards and North Down.

"If you have any concerns that this may have happened to you or someone you know please contact us by dialling 101 or in an emergency dial 999.

"Alternatively report to Action Fraud on their website www.actionfraud.co.uk or by phoning 03001232040.

"You can also find more information on how to spot a scam @ScamwiseNI on Facebook or www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni."

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe