Young child avoids injury as shots fired at a residential address - four masked men attack home
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at a residential premises
Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly after 10.40pm police received a report that four masked men had attended a residential address in the Joyce Court area of Londonderry and fired shots at the front door.
“Officers attended and spoke to the occupants. Two adults and a young child were present at the time. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.
“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 2001 of 01/09/22.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org