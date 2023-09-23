Young girl left extremely upset and shaken aftery being present during burglary at a residential property
Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “We received a report just after 9.00pm on Friday, 22nd September, that four men had entered a home while a young girl was in the property alone.
“They removed an item from the property before leaving. Thankfully the child wasn’t injured, but understandably she has been left extremely upset and shaken by her ordeal.
“The men were dressed in dark clothing, and three of the men wore face coverings.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1453 of 22/09/23.”
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/