News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Young girl left extremely upset and shaken aftery being present during burglary at a residential property

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a residential property in the Greenville Road area of east Belfast last night
By Michael Cousins
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “We received a report just after 9.00pm on Friday, 22nd September, that four men had entered a home while a young girl was in the property alone.

“They removed an item from the property before leaving. Thankfully the child wasn’t injured, but understandably she has been left extremely upset and shaken by her ordeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The men were dressed in dark clothing, and three of the men wore face coverings.

“The men were dressed in dark clothing, and three of the men wore face coverings.“The men were dressed in dark clothing, and three of the men wore face coverings.
“The men were dressed in dark clothing, and three of the men wore face coverings.
Most Popular

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1453 of 22/09/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/