Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “We received a report just after 9.00pm on Friday, 22nd September, that four men had entered a home while a young girl was in the property alone.

“They removed an item from the property before leaving. Thankfully the child wasn’t injured, but understandably she has been left extremely upset and shaken by her ordeal.

“The men were dressed in dark clothing, and three of the men wore face coverings.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1453 of 22/09/23.”