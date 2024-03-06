Young man arrested after a female PSNI officer headbutted in the Newry area when responding to a domestic related report

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after female officer was headbutted in the Newry area last night, Tuesday 5th March.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:16 GMT
Inspector McCormick said: "While responding to a domestic related report, one of our local officers was headbutted to the head, which caused swelling and bruising.

"The officer was seen by medical staff and, thankfully, her injuries were not more serious and she felt well enough to remain on duty.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police and resisting police. He remains in police custody at this time.

"This incident, again, highlights our message that all assaults on police officers and staff are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated."