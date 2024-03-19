Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement the PSNI say that Finlay Hedges, from the Portrush area, has been banned after he was identified as being in possession of flares inside Coleraine Football Club grounds during a match with Ballymena United on Friday 4th August 2023.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “We welcome this banning order and hope that it is a warning to those who are intent on causing trouble before, during or after matches, that they will be dealt with robustly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Football related offending causes direct harm to law abiding supporters, those who volunteer and work in football grounds and in the communities surrounding local football grounds.

Coleraine showgrounds

“This individual will be unable to attend any domestic matches for three years, and I believe this will send a clear message to fans that any reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and that we, as a police service, will actively seek banning orders for anyone brought before the courts.