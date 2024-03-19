Young man handed a Football Banning Order after he was identified as being in possession of flares inside Coleraine Football Club grounds during a match with Ballymena United on Friday 4th August 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement the PSNI say that Finlay Hedges, from the Portrush area, has been banned after he was identified as being in possession of flares inside Coleraine Football Club grounds during a match with Ballymena United on Friday 4th August 2023.
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “We welcome this banning order and hope that it is a warning to those who are intent on causing trouble before, during or after matches, that they will be dealt with robustly.
"Football related offending causes direct harm to law abiding supporters, those who volunteer and work in football grounds and in the communities surrounding local football grounds.
“This individual will be unable to attend any domestic matches for three years, and I believe this will send a clear message to fans that any reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and that we, as a police service, will actively seek banning orders for anyone brought before the courts.
“We will continue to work with local football clubs, fan groups, Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches."